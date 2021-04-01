'April feels like May-June' as heatwave grips Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 1 (ANI): Heatwave conditions have intensified in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan with locals feeling like "May-June has arrived".



"April has just begun but considering the heat, it feels like May-June have arrived," said a local resident.

"As per doctors' advice, we are consuming a lot of cool drinks like buttermilk to get through this weather," another local said.

Talking about the heat weaves during the coronavirus pandemic, an official said, "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing. People have been advised to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"The temperature has been increasing after the Holi festival. In view of intensified heatwave conditions, people have been advised to eat well and covered themselves whenever they go outside," he added.

The India Meteorological Department has already warned that maximum temperatures in most parts of the country will be above normal between April and June. The IMD on Tuesday sounded a heatwave alert for parts of Telangana in the next three days.

On Monday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degree Celsius, the highest temperature record in March in last 76 years. (ANI)

