AP's Disha app helps parents find 'lost' daughter

According to Prakasam police, Sireesha started off from her grandmother's home at Edduwada village in Chilakaluripeta mandal on Monday evening for her home in Pamur village.

Kandukur (Andhra Pradesh), July 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police's women safety app Disha came in handy for anxious parents who lost contact with their daughter who was travelling alone in the night in an area with poor bus connectivity, a police official said on Tuesday.

She reached Ongole at 7.30 p.m. and waited for a bus to Pamur but could not find one and later learnt that there was no bus at that point of time.

"She informed her parents and they told her to board the Kanigiri bus but she boarded the Kandukur bus when the Kanigiri bus was not there," said a police official.

However, after this point, Sireesha's parents lost touch with her and could not reach her on phone even after calling several times.

The panicked parents immediately contacted Ongole police through the Disha app.

"Ongole police control room staff immediately responded and conveyed information to Kandukur police officers. Kandukur police staff swiftly responded and briskly rushed to Kandukur RTC depot," he said.

After searching in and around the depot for some time, police found Sireesha waiting there.

Upon finding her, police informed the panicked parents that she was safe. Later, police personally took Sireesha to her parents.

Following crimes against women, the state police bolstered Disha app, which is helping in cases like these.

Last week, Vijayawada police arrested an man, who did not stop harassing a girl even in her father's presence, within six minutes of the victim raising an alarm.

Similarly, Deputy Inspector General, Guntur, Trivikram Varma said that a woman recently managed to save herself when the auto rickshaw she hired was rushing without stopping or taking any more passengers, causing her to panic.

