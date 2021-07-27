AP's special vaccination drive inoculates 11.78 lakh people in one day

Amaravati, July 27 (IANS) In a special vaccine drive, Andhra Pradesh government inoculated as many as 11.78 lakh people, said a health official on Tuesday.

AP health department carried out the special drive all through the 13 districts of the southern state on Monday until 11 p.m.

Five districts vaccinated more than 1 lakh people, out of which East Godavari topped with 1.92 lakh inoculations.