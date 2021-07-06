Arab League calls for more efforts to hold Libyan polls on schedule

"The AL expressed regret over the failure of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to reach a deal over a constitutional basis for the elections," the pan-Arab body said in a statement on Monday.

The Cairo-based Arab League (AL) has called on the Libyan political parties to exert more efforts to overcome obstacles and hold elections on schedule in December this year.

It urged the Libyan different factions to make concessions to make the election process a success.

The AL called on all sides not to waste the available important opportunity through which the Libyan people will reach stability and find a way to reach a settlement.

On July 3, the UN announced that the LPDF meeting which aimed to reach a final agreement on the constitutional basis regulating the upcoming elections failed after a strenuous five-day negotiation in Geneva.

The meeting attendees debated fiercely on whether to hold parliamentary elections only or holding parliamentary and presidential elections at the same time.

