Arab League chief calls for int'l efforts to end IS

Rome, June 29 (IANS) Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, Secretary-General of the Cairo-based Arab League (AL), warned against the return of the Islamic State (IS) and called for international efforts to end the terror group.

Addressing the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat IS in Rome on Monday, Aboul-Gheit said that forming an international action unit is the key solution to uprooting the IS and eliminating any chances for the re-emergence of cross-border threats, reports Xinhua news agency.