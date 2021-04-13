Arab Parliament condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi

"The continuing escalation and targeting of civilians in Saudi Arabia reflect the Houthis' challenge of the international law and rejection for all the political efforts to end the crisis in Yemen," the AP said in a statement on Monday.

Cairo, April 13 (IANS) The Arab Parliament (AP) has condemned the Yemeni Houthi militia attacks using explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles on targets in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

It reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia in the measures taken to protect the safety and security of its lands, adding that "security of Saudi is a basic pillar in the Arab national security", reports Xinhua news agency.

The AP attributed the aggression of the Houthi militia to the reluctance of the international community to take a firm stand for deterring all the violating practices.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported on Sunday night that the Riyadh-led coalition had intercepted and destroyed six bomb-laden drones and a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen toward Saudi southern border cities.

The attack came a day after the Houthi militia lost dozens of fighters in a battle with the Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in the oil-rich Marib province.

In February, the Houthis launched a major offensive to capture the province.

They have since stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities and oil facilities.

Most of the attacks were reportedly foiled by the coalition.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

