'Archaeology rules deterring temples development in Telugu states'

Visakhapatnam/New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swatmanandendra Sarawati on Monday met new Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and explained how the rules and regulations of the Archaeological authorities are deterring the restoration and renovation of many temples in the Telugu states.

"Archaeology rules have become a hindrance for several temples in the Telugu states," said Saraswati about the difficulties being faced for their restoration and renovation.

"Due to these deterrents, the 1,000 pillar temple in Telangana and Pancharamakshetras in AP are unable to see development," he rued.

The seer met Reddy at his Delhi home and requested him to work towards safeguarding folk arts in the Telugu states and explained the Peetham's plans to conduct Chaturmasya deeksha from July 24.

Gifting Reddy and his wife an image of Adishankaracharya, Saraswati blessed the Minister and his wife.

