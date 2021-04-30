  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Are states that have announced free Covid vaccination from May 1 ready?

Are states that have announced free Covid vaccination from May 1 ready?

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 30th, 2021, 19:20:22hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
S. Ravi
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features