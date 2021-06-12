Areas adjoining Hissar will experience hail precipitation today: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Nangthala and Khajuri Jati areas near Hissar, Haryana would experience hail precipitation on Saturday.



"Hail precipitation would occur over Nangthala and Khajuri jati near Hissar (Haryana) during the next 1 hour," IMD tweeted.

IMD has also predicted a possibility of a thunderstorm with light to moderate rains over and adjoining areas of Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Hissar, Adampur, Fatehabad (Haryana), Thanagazi-Sariska National Park (Rajasthan) late in the evening.

Further, IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital, and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the monsoon can reach Uttarakhand between June 15 and 20. (ANI)

