Argentina confirms 14,632 new daily COVID-19 cases, 438 deaths

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina recorded on Wednesday 14,632 new COVID-19 infections and 438 more deaths in one day, bringing the total to 4,798,851 cases and 102,818 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.



According to the official report, there were 264,162 active cases, while 4,431,871 people have recovered from the disease.

"For the first time, this week we do not have any urban agglomerations within the (epidemiological) alarm classification. The vast majority are in decline, in low or medium risk," Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said, according to state news agency Telam.

The official highlighted that 87 per cent of people over 50 years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 45 per cent over 70 years of age have received two doses and 70 per cent over 20 years old have received their first dose.

To date, 28.26 million vaccine doses have been applied, according to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor.

The South American country remains under preventive and mandatory social distancing measures until August 6. (ANI/Xinhua)

