Argentina extends social distancing measures

The measures were adopted through a government decree signed by President Alberto Fernandez, and the Cabinet of Ministers on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Buenos Aires, March 1 (IANS) The Argentine government has ordered the extension of the Social, Preventive and Mandatory Distancing measures, in place to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, until March 12.

The measures state that "people must maintain a minimum distance of two meters, use face masks in shared spaces, and assiduously sanitize their hands".

In addition, residents must "cough into the crease of the elbow, disinfect surfaces, ventilate rooms and strictly comply with the protocols of activities and the recommendations and instructions of authorities", according to the decree.

The measures also state that face-to-face classes and face-to-face non-school educational activities may resume according to the situation in each district.

However, "cultural, social, recreational, religious, or family events and activities in general of more than 20 people in closed spaces and in private outdoor spaces" as well as "cultural, social, recreational, or religious events in public spaces in the open air with the attendance of more than 100 people" remain prohibited.

To date, Argentina has registered 2,107,365 coronavirus cases and 51,965 deaths.

