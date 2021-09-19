Argentina plans to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan

One report states that Argentina has officially included $664 million in funding for the purchase of 12 PAC JF-17A Block III fighters from Pakistan in a draft budget for 2022, Geo Tv reported.

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Argentina has planned to buy 12 JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan, as per media reports.

The budget has been presented in the country's Parliament, said the news report.

However, this does not mean that the deal has been finalised as Argentina has not signed on the sale accord yet, but it shows the country's intention to buy the fighter aircraft from Pakistan.

Argentina had tried to buy jets from a few other countries in the world over the past couple of years but always fallen short due to a lack of funds or British objections.

Most recently last year, the UK blocked the sale of South Korean fighter jets to Argentina.

The Argentine Defence Minister described the move as British "imperial pride" before posting "Malvinas Argentinas" on Twitter.

According to the UK Defence Journal, the JF-17 Thunder is a single-engine multi-role combat aircraft developed jointly by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation of China.

The builders say that the JF-17 can be used for multiple roles, including interception, ground attack, anti-ship, and aerial reconnaissance.

More than half of the JF-17 airframe, including its front fuselage, wings, and vertical stabiliser, is produced in Pakistan, whereas 42 per cent is produced in China, with the final assembly taking place in Pakistan, the report said.

