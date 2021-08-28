Argentina produced over 5 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Argentine pharmaceutical company Richmond said it had produced more than 5 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.



"We have produced in Argentina more than 5 million doses, given the batch manufactured yesterday. At the moment, we have produced 1,179,625 doses of the first component and 3,890,000 doses of the second component," the company wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Argentina became the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of the Sputnik V vaccine and to localize production. In April, it announced plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's vaccine monthly and expects to ramp up yearly production to 500 million doses.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 70 countries with a total population of some 4 billion people. (ANI/Sputnik)

