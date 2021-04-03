Argentina registers 9,902 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 9,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 2,373,153, the country's ministry of health said.



The ministry also reported 82 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide death toll to 56,023.

A total of 2,121,954 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 195,176 cases remain active, it said.

Having registered a total of 999,670 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

Since the vaccination program began in December 2020, 683,731 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while another 3,480,127 have received the first jab.

The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until April 9. (ANI/Xinhua)

