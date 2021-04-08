Argentina registers record 23,683 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has registered 23,683 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak for the third day in a row, the national Ministry of Health said.



The death toll has risen by 290 to 57,122 people within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

The total number of those who tested positive for COVID-16 in Argentina has reached 2,473,751, while the number of recoveries stands at 2,188,983.

Doctors of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on late Thursday that the leader, who had tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, was feeling good.

"The disease of the Argentine president is developing favorably, without respiratory symptoms, and his health condition is normal," the doctors said in a statement.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 133.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.89 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

