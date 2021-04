Argentina reports 23,718 new daily Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, April 29 (IANS) Argentina's Ministry of Health reported 23,718 new Covid-19 infections and 348 more deaths in the last day, for a total of 2,928,890 cases and 62,947 deaths, amid a new wave of infections.

As a result, the country's Minister of Security Sabina Frederic and Secretary of Justice and Security of the City of Buenos Aires Marcelo D'Alessandro agreed on "greater control of terminal station entrances and different transfer centers" in the capital, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.