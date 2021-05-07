Argentina reports 24,086 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported on Thursday 24,086 new COVID-19 infections and 399 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 3,095,582 cases and 66,263 deaths.



The province of Buenos Aires, with 1,353,376, and the city of Buenos Aires, with 356,170, have the highest numbers of cases.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced that "as of May 19, 861,000 AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 will be released to Argentina through the COVAX mechanism."

The minister clarified that "all people will complete their vaccination process," regardless of what first vaccine dose they received.

To date, Argentina has distributed 11,301,574 vaccine doses, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor, while 8,639,737 have been administered, as the South American country remains under preventive and mandatory social distancing measures until May 21. (ANI/Xinhua)

