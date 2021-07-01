Argentina reports 638 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll tops 94,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Wednesday reported 22,673 new cases of COVID-19 and 638 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 4,470,374 and 94,304 respectively.



In its daily pandemic report, the Ministry of Health said active cases have amounted to 299,149 with 6,308 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), while some 4,076,921 people have recovered from the disease.

The ICU occupancy rate stood at 67.7 per cent nationwide and 64.9 per cent in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, which includes the capital and 40 surrounding municipalities.

Argentina has focused on preventing the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and has begun as of this week to limit the entry of residents from abroad by issuing entry permits for 600 people a day through a single access point, Ezeiza International Airport.

The Minister of Health for the province of Buenos Aires Daniel Gollan said Wednesday that the restriction was adopted because many travelers did not comply with mandatory home isolation after returning from abroad.

"We are trying to delay the entry of the Delta variant that is going to come from abroad. Travelers were offered home isolation and 40 percent did not comply," said the official in statements released by state news agency Telam. (ANI/Xinhua)

