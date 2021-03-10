  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Argentina reports 7,307 new COVID-19 cases

Argentina reports 7,307 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 10th, 2021, 12:09:49hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 7,307 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 2,162,001, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 131 more deaths from the disease, taking the nationwide toll to 53,252.
A total of 1,956,591 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 152,158 cases remain active, it said.
Having registered a total of 903,099 cases, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.
The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social measures until March 12. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features