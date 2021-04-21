Argentina reports over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported more than 29,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with a record occupation of intensive care units in the capital Buenos Aires and the greater metropolitan area.



According to the Ministry of Health, tests detected 29,145 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with 61.79 percent of them in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,743,620.

Meanwhile, 316 more people died of the disease, raising the pandemic death toll to 59,792.

Some 6,510,615 people in Argentina have been vaccinated, including 821,214 people who have received both doses.

Also on Tuesday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Argentine pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Richmond announced that Argentina has become the first country in Latin America to begin producing the Sputnik V vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

