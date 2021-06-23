Argentina reports record-high daily Covid deaths

According to the Ministry of Health, 21,387 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Tuesday, bringing the country's total caseload to 4,298,782, and 3,928,389 people have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

Buenos Aires, June 23 (IANS) Argentina has reported 792 more deaths from Covid-19, the highest single-day death tally to date, raising the national death toll to 90,281.

So far, a total of 18,591,717 doses of vaccines have been administered, with 3,751,112 people having received both doses.

"We want to convey, once again, tranquility," Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, referring to the vaccination campaign.

The campaign will continue to "fulfill all vaccination timetables for all people with all vaccines," she said.

