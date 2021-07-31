Argentina sees 13,483 new COVID-19 cases, 474 deaths

Buenos Aires (Argentina), July 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Friday reported 13,483 new COVID-19 infections and 474 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 4,919,408 cases and 105,586 deaths.



According to the ministry of health, 4,557,037 people have recovered from the disease while 256,785 cases are still in the active stage.

In total, "64 per cent of people detected to have the Delta variant entered (Argentina) with a negative COVID-19 PCR test, but presented symptoms several days after their arrival," said Florencia Carignano, national director of migration.

To date, 31,784,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, with 24,919,053 people receiving their first dose and 6,865,086 fully jabbed, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.

Argentina has mandatory social distancing measures in place until August 6. (ANI/Xinhua)

