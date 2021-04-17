Argentina sees new record high of daily Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, April 17 (IANS) Argentina reported a record daily Covid-19 infections of 29,472 and 160 more deaths, bringing the national tallies to 2,658,628 and 59,084 respectively, said the Health Ministry.

The previous most daily cases were recorded at 27,001 on Tuesday.

On Friday, the highest case numbers were seen in the province of Buenos Aires with 15,166, the city of Buenos Aires with 3,313, the Cordoba province with 2,332 and the Santa Fe province with 1,954, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.