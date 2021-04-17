Argentina sees new record high of daily Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, April 17 (IANS) Argentina reported a record daily Covid-19 infections of 29,472 and 160 more deaths, bringing the national tallies to 2,658,628 and 59,084 respectively, said the Health Ministry.
The previous most daily cases were recorded at 27,001 on Tuesday.
On Friday, the highest case numbers were seen in the province of Buenos Aires with 15,166, the city of Buenos Aires with 3,313, the Cordoba province with 2,332 and the Santa Fe province with 1,954, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
New mobility restrictions went into effect in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires on Friday, including the suspension of social, cultural, sports, religious and recreational activities in closed places, store closures at 7 p.m. local time and the halt of face-to-face classes.
Restaurants will only be able to serve in open-air spaces until 7 p.m., and offer delivery or pick-up service from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Meanwhile, Argentina has administered 6,185,909 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, while distributing 7,248,208 doses, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.
In addition, preventive and mandatory social distancing measures in the country have been extended until April 30.
