Argentina to extend Covid social distancing measures

The official stated that the presidential decree, which established social distancing measures and nighttime mobility restrictions, was set to expire on Friday but will be renewed in order to mitigate the pandemic in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Buenos Aires, June 12 (IANS) Argentina will extend its mandatory social distancing and preventive measures against Covid-19 until June 25, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti has said.

The parameters for determining restrictions in each district will be based on the incidence rate of cases in comparison to the number of residents and the strain on the health system.

"We need to strengthen care in order to lower cases, hospitalizations and deaths," Vizzotti stressed during a ceremony in Buenos Aires with President Alberto Fernandez.

"The pandemic is not over, and although it is true that we are vaccinating at a faster pace, the virus still exists and is mutating," Fernandez warned.

Regarding vaccination against Covid-19, Vizzotti pointed out, "We have immunized 85 per cent of people over 60 years old, 57 per cent of people between 55 and 59 years old and our health personnel has been vaccinated," she said.

--IANS

int/pgh