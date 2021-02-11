Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 2 million

Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 7,739 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 2,001,034, the health ministry said.



The ministry also reported 109 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 49,674.

A total of 1,798,120 patients have recovered so far, while 153,240 cases remain active.

Having registered a total of 835,204 cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year; the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

Argentina has extended its social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until February 28. (ANI/Xinhua)

