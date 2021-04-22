Argentina's COVID-19 death toll tops 60,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina's pandemic death toll surpassed 60,000 on Wednesday after 291 more people died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, as health authorities warned the country is facing "the worst moment of the pandemic."



According to the Ministry of Health, the latest fatalities raised the total death toll to 60,083.

In the same period, tests detected 25,932 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload to 2,769,552 since the first case was discovered here on March 3, 2020.

Around 65.5 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied nationwide, while in Buenos Aires and the Metropolitan Area, which includes the Federal Capital and 40 suburban municipalities, ICU occupancy is at 75.4 percent.

To date, a total of 6,642,655 vaccines have been applied against COVID-19 in Argentina, with 839,736 people in priority groups receiving both doses, including older adults, healthcare workers, teachers and military personnel essential to the fight against the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

