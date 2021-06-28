Argentine calls for national unity against pandemic

Buenos Aires, June 28 (IANS) The Argentine government on Sunday called for national unity to overcome the pandemic, as it mourned more than 92,000 people who died from Covid-19 in the country.

"We are here to remember each of the people who were fatal victims of the pandemic. Each of them had a name, a life," said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez during a ceremony held at the Kirchner Cultural Center of Buenos Aires.