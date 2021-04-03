Argentine Prez tests Covid positive

Taking to Twitter, the President said that he took an antigen test after developing "a fever and a slight headache" which came back positive, Xinhua news agency reported.

Buenos Aires, April 3 (IANS) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fernandez, who turned 62 on Friday, said that although he is awaiting results of a PCR test, he has already isolated himself, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of his personal doctor.

The Argentine President said that he is "physically well," adding "although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits".

"We must be very vigilant. I ask everyone to take care of themselves by following the current recommendations.

"It is evident that the pandemic did not pass and we must continue to take care of ourselves," Fernandez added.

Argentina registered 9,902 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 2,373,153.

There were 82 more deaths, which took the overall toll to 56,023.

--IANS

ksk/