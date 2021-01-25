Arif Bhujwala arrested in Mumbai drug case by NCB

Raigarh (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Arif Bhujwala from Raigarh, in connection with the Mumbai drug case.

Arif Bhujwal, an absconding accused is being questioned by the Maharashtra Police, said the NCB official.

"It is believed that Arif has close relations with underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim and a few days back when NCB raided Dongri, Arif managed to escape from the spot," he added.

Arif Bhujwala is the biggest mastermind of the Rs 300 crore annual drugs syndicate which he runs through by building labs and godowns with the help of his underworld mentors in Dubai.

NCB official told ANI that, with Arif being caught, many more names can be revealed.

In the last five years, Arif has built his own Rs 1,000 crore property, bought luxury cars, four flats and two shops. (ANI)