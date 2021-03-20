Arindam Bagchi assumes charge as MEA spokesperson, says looks for forward to working closely with everyone

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Arindam Bagchi, an officer of the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has assumed charge as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.



Taking to Twitter, Bagchi said he looks forward to working closely with everyone to fulfil his responsibilities in this new role.

"Honoured to assume charge as the official spokesperson of @MEAIndia. Looking forward to working closely with everyone to fulfil my responsibilities in this new role," he tweeted.

He is replacing Anurag Srivastava, an officer of the 1999 batch of IFS, who had taken over as the spokesperson in April last year.

Srivastava wished Bagchi as he took over as the next spokesperson.

"It has been a privilege to serve the nation as the official spokesperson of @MeaIndia. My good wishes to Arindam Bagchi as he takes over as the next Spokesperson. Grateful for all your understanding and support during my tenure!," Srivastava tweeted. (ANI)

