Arizona, Georgia first to add state IDs to iPhones

The update will allow the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to have select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports. These will be the first locations customers can use their driver's license or state ID in Wallet.

San Francisco, Sep 2 (IANS) Apple has announced that Arizona and Georgia will be the first to support iOS 15's new ability to store driver's licenses as well as state IDs in the Wallet app.

"The addition of driver's licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet," Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement.

Similar to how customers add new credit cards and transit passes to Wallet, they can simply tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone to begin adding their license or ID.

If the user has an Apple Watch paired to their iPhone, they will be prompted to also add their ID or driver's license to their Wallet app on their Apple Watch.

The customer will then be asked to use their iPhone to scan their physical driver's license or state ID card and take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification.

As an additional security step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process. Once verified by the issuing state, the customer's ID or driver's license will be added to Wallet.

--IANS

wh/dpb