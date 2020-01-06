Arjun Rampal shares Australian bushfires photos taken from space

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Australia's bushfires are so intense that satellites thousands of miles above Earth can easily spot their flames and smoke from space.

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday took to Instagram to express his concern over the bushfires in Australia.

He wrote, "Infrared pictures taken from space, as Australia burns. What are we doing to our planet??? How many more devastating disasters will it take for governments and citizens to make that change? Let's make 2020 that turning point to do our bit and give back to Mother Earth. Prayers for all in Australia. May it rain and please let this end now. #australia #bushfiresaustralia."

A user commented, "So true!!! Each one of us has equal responsibility of saving Mother Earth!!! Less wastage and minimalistic living is the need of the hour....unfortunately I feel actors are the ones who spends/waste lots of resources...be it your cloths, plastic bottles, fuel etc..." A fan wrote, "My heart is crying, what a nightmare."One post read, "There's a lot going on in our country as well. Please react on that too!! Please..." A user remarked, "Where us UN ? For war n dispute's UN comes first, not for this cause." saurav/rt