Armed forces have capability to give befitting reply to those trying to cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Indian Armed forces have the capability to give a befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on the country.

Singh also asserted that India has never been offensive and attacked any country in the world.

"India has never been offensive. India has never attacked any country in the world. India has never even acquired even an inch of land by force. But our armed forces have the capability to give a befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on India," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Navy Commanders' Conference.The Defence Minister lauded the Indian Navy for their commitment to indigenisation."I am very happy that the Indian Navy is progressing fast on indigenisation. Also, a high percentage of indigenous items have been installed. I congratulate the Navy for their success," Rajnath said.Stressing on the need for India to become a leading exporter in defence equipment, Singh said, "I have seen that the three services (Army, Navy and Air Force) are making efforts to reduce dependency in defence imports and making India a leading exporter in defence items. These efforts will continue." (ANI)