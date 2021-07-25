Armed forces increase deployment for relief ops in Maha, K'taka, Goa

Working in close coordination with the administrations of worst-hit Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra, the Indian Army has deployed Task Forces, comprising Infantry, Engineers, Communication, Recovery and Medical teams in the affected areas.

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Indian Armed Forces have increased deployment of more men and material on ground to carry out relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, caused by incessant rains and consequent overflowing of riverbanks and dams.

The teams conducted rescue and relief operations and saved precious lives in Chiplun, Shirol, Hatkangle, Palus and Miraj areas.

In Karnataka, the Indian Navy mobilised seven well-equipped flood relief teams along with Naval divers, rubber 'Gemini' boats, life jackets and medical equipment for flood relief operations. The teams evacuated 165 people from Singudda and Bhaire villages near Kadra Dam, while 70 people were evacuated from low lying areas of Kaiga.

Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised considerable resources to provide assistance to State and District administrations of affected areas.

Naval Seaking, Advanced Light Helicopters and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters conducted multiple sorties and rescued people marooned due to sudden and sharp rise in the water levels. They also conducted aerial survey of the affected areas to enable senior officials to assess the situation and plan rescue and relief operations.

Around 400 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted by Indian Air Force aircraft from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Vadodara to Pune, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and Goa along with 40 tonnes of rescue equipment.

The teams of the three Services are working round the clock to rescue the locals affected by floods, besides providing them with food, water and medicines. More rescue teams and aircraft are on standby for deployment.

