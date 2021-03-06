Armed forces veterans to receive Covid vaccine from next week

"Approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans and dependents of armed forces personnel in service hospitals has been received," the army said in a statement.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Veterans and dependents of the armed forces will start receiving vaccines against Covid-19 from next week, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The process is likely to commence next week after the armed forces medical facilities are registered on the Co-WIN platform.

"Guidelines for the same will be issued in a few days," the Indian Army said.

In the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive in January, military doctors, paramedics and hospital staff were vaccinated against coronavirus across the country. The beneficiaries were administered either Covaxin or Covishield shots.

The armed forces have played a pivotal role in mitigating the sufferings of the people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Right from rescuing stranded Indians from Covid-affected countries, such as China, Iran, Italy and Malaysia, among others, to providing relief materials to people across the country, the armed forces personnel have been at the forefront of the missions.

Hospitals and medical facilities of the armed forces have been dedicated to treat Covid-19 patients, while some of the bases were turned into quarantine centres.

