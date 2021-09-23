Armed police forces to be deployed at REET centres in Raj

Video recording of printing of question papers and their transportation to the exam centres has been ordered by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Also, it has been ordered to install CCTV cameras in front of the examination centres.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, would conduct the REET 2021 on September 26 in which around 16.51 lakh students are expected to appear.

Gehlot said in a tweet that he has instructed the Collectors/SPs to ensure that law and order is maintained during REET.

"They (the officials) should also visit and monitor the arrangements. Control rooms should be set up in every district. The Board of Secondary Education and the District Collectors have been instructed to videograph the entire porcess of printing of question papers to their transfer to the examination centres. Also, candidates appearing in REET should not carry mobile phones to the examination centres," he said.

"In competitive examinations, the hard work of the candidates gets nullified when cases of cheating come to the fore. Do not be negligent at any examination centre. CCTV cameras should be installed at the examination centres," he instructed.

Earlier, Gehlot had said in a tweet, "The state government has made special preparations for the successful conduct of REET, the biggest competitive exam in the state with 16 lakh candidates. Report any illegal activity to the police. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours about question paper leak during the exam."

Meanwhile, sources in the police headquarters confirmed that armed forces will be deployed at each examination centre.

"Along with this, two constables, two Home Guard volunteers and two women cops will be deployed for the checking of the candidates coming to each examination centre," the sources said.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Saurabh Srivastava, informed that proper arrangements for police presence and patrolling will be made on the day of the examination.

A total of 5,000 Home Guard volunteers, 500 Border Home Guard Volunteers and about 50 companies of RAC, MBC, SDRF etc. have been provided to the police in districts across the state.

There will be police patrolling at the railway stations, bus stands, highways, major intersections, toll points etc. The government has also announced to provide free bus transportation to the candidates appearing for REET.

The Gehlot-led government has also cancelled all university-level examinations scheduled between September 25 and September 27.

