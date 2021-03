Srinagar, March 12 (IANS) An unidentified armed robber looted Rs 2.25 lakh from a rural bank in J&K's Baramulla district on Friday.

The police said that as per the complaint filed by the manager of the Grameen Bank branch at Kunzer in Tangmarg, an unidentified man carrying a pistol looted Rs 2.25 lakh from the branch.