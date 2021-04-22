Armed robbers loot Rs 6 lakh from bank in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) Armed robbers looted Rs 6 lakhs from a branch of the J&K Bank in Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said armed robbers targeted the Sherabad Khour branch of J&K Bank in Pattan tehsil of Baramulla.

"The bank guard sustained an injury on his hand during a scuffle with the robbers.