Armed robbery increases in Afghanistan, say residents

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 28 (ANI): Incidents of robberies has increased in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and other major cities in the last several weeks, Tolo News reported citing residents.



"Several residents of Kabul has complained that armed robbery cases have increased during the last several weeks in the capital city and in other provinces," Tolo News reported on Wednesday.

Residents said that armed robbery was expected to decrease under the reign of the Islamic Emirate, but crimes are still occurring across the country.

"Unlike our expectations, unfortunately, robbery and kidnapping still exist and are not prevented," Tolo News quoted Shuja, a Kabul resident as saying.

"With the Taliban takeover, we expected robberies to decrease, but cases are still happening," said Mohammad Younus.

According to the publication, the residents called on the Islamic Emirate officials to stand up against criminal activity.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said that more than 100 persons were arrested in the past two weeks on charges of various crimes including robberies and kidnappings.

"Over 100 were arrested only in the last 15 days," Tolo News quoted Saayed Khosti, the Interior Ministry spokesperson as saying. (ANI)

