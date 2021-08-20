  1. Sify.com
  4. Arms, ammunition recovered by Assam Rifles in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 20th, 2021, 09:30:03hrs
Seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores.

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 20 (ANI): Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles recovered three pistols, 174 rounds, three kg explosives, nine detonators and mobile phone IEDs.
"Lunglei Bn under #IGAR(E) recovered a cache of arms, Amn & other war-like stores near Indo-Myanmar border, Lawngtlai Dist, #Mizoram on 19Aug21. Recoveries: 03 Pistols,174 rounds,3 kg Exp,9 Detonators & mobile phone IEDs," PRO Kohima, Ministry Of Defence said in a tweet.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

