Arms, ammunition recovered by CRPF in J-K's Ganderbal

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 1st, 2021, 10:30:02hrs
Visual of the items recovered by CRPF in Sadra Bagh forest area. (Photo/ANI)

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force on Wednesday recovered arms, ammunitions among other items in the Sadra Bagh forest area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rounds of AK-47, along with two magazines, loose 9mm rounds, various other rounds and several hand grenades were recovered, early in the morning by @crpf_srinagar with Ganderbal Police from Sadra Bagh forest area," said a tweet by the Srinagar Sector, CRPF.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

