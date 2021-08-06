Arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Aug 6 (IANS) A cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, was recovered in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and army in the Union Territory's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

The operation was launched on a credible intelligence input.

"In Rajpura area of Samba district, army and police personnel recovered a gunny bag wrapped in with plastic tape. On search, two pistols, five magazines, 122 rounds, and one silencer were found in the packet," a police officer said.