  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Samba

Arms, ammunition recovered in J&K's Samba

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 6th, 2021, 22:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Jammu, Aug 6 (IANS) A cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, was recovered in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and army in the Union Territory's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

The operation was launched on a credible intelligence input.

"In Rajpura area of Samba district, army and police personnel recovered a gunny bag wrapped in with plastic tape. On search, two pistols, five magazines, 122 rounds, and one silencer were found in the packet," a police officer said.

Police said investigation has been initiated in this regard.

--IANS

zi/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features