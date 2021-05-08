Arms cache recovered in J&K's Doda

Jammu, May 8 (IANS) An arms cache was recovered in J&K's Doda district during a joint operation by the police and the army.

In a statement on Saturday army said a joint team of Indian Army, CRPF, SSB and JKP launched a search operation in area of Chakarandi village in Doda district.

During the joint search operation the security forces recovered a cache of 40 kg of high explosive, four electrical detonators, electrical wire, power sources, six heavy duty cells, insulation tape, pressure cooker IED 5 ltrs, iron pipe IED 5 inch and 1.5 kg iron splinters.