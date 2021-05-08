Arms cache recovered in J&K's Doda

Jammu, May 8 (IANS) An arms cache was recovered in J&K's Doda district during a joint operation by the police and the army.
In a statement on Saturday army said a joint team of Indian Army, CRPF, SSB and JKP launched a search operation in area of Chakarandi village in Doda district.
During the joint search operation the security forces recovered a cache of 40 kg of high explosive, four electrical detonators, electrical wire, power sources, six heavy duty cells, insulation tape, pressure cooker IED 5 ltrs, iron pipe IED 5 inch and 1.5 kg iron splinters.
"These caches have been created by the terrorists in these remote areas to be used for destabilising the security situation which is heading towards normalcy," army said.
The Indian Army and security forces in Doda have successfully recovered IEDs, explosives, arms and ammunition in recent months to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and their few supporters.
--IANS
