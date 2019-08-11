Army, Navy rev up rescue ops in flood-hit states

Several districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have seen rivers breach their banks, reservoirs touch danger limits and landslides.

However, the India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall might slowdown from Sunday. "A well-marked low pressure area lies over northern parts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Intensity of rainfall over Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka is likely to reduce from Sunday," said the Met.

Indian Navy officials informed on Sunday that at least 12 emergency response teams have been rushed for help to Sangli district alone in Maharashtra.

Nearly 100 people have died in the continuous heavy rain and flood that ravaged these four states. Heavy rains were also reported in Saurashtra and Kutch of Gujarat. "The teams, equipped with rubber inflatable boats, are working in Angliwadi, Haripur, Akashwani, Kolhapur Road, Gaon Bhag and Irwin Bridge areas of Sangli. Despite receding water levels making it difficult for the boats to operate and strong currents, the teams rescued around 2,200 people, mostly women, children and senior citizens," said a Navy official. These emergency teams have also distributed drinking water, packed meals, milk packets and medical supplies to the stranded citizens. The Indian Army also intensified its relief and rescue operations in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Its teams have been airlifted from Rajasthan to provide a surge to the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Kerala. The Army has deployed more than 3,000 personnel for flood relief operations in 17 districts of the four affected states. "A total of approximately 10,000 persons have been rescued and more than 17,500 persons have been evacuated from the marooned and flooded areas. The rescued and evacuated persons are being provided necessary medical aid and food," said an Army official. A special helpline number 020-26357444 has been set up for flood rescue assistance in Maharashtra. Helpline numbers have also been made functional in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. <br>