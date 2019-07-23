Army allows kin to wear medals during homage, ceremonial functions

New Delhi (India), Jul 23 (ANI) Seeking to instil a sense of pride among the relatives of deceased military personnel, the Army has allowed their kin to wear their medals on the right side of their chest during homage and other ceremonial functions.

The decision was taken about two weeks ago when some of the relatives of the deceased ex-servicemen approached the force to allow them to wear the medals to honour the slain soldiers.

After this, the Army deliberated on the issue and stated in the order that "it is felt that this practice will instil a sense of pride among the next of kin (NOK), including second or third generation lineage".While there are no instructions in this regard, there is a similar practice in some countries, it said.Medals are to be worn only by persons on whom these are conferred while serving or by ex-servicemen as laid down in regulations for the Army, 1978 (revised edition), the Army said."Of late, some NOK of ESM have expressed a need to honour the services of their late ESM by sporting his or her medals on specific occasions," the communication said."It has hence been decided that family medals may be worn on right chest by next of kin NOK of ESM of the Indian Army when attending homage ceremonies at war memorials, cemeteries and funerals," it said.The family medals (spouse, parents, forefathers, children) may be worn on the right chest on those occasions only, "while donning appropriate formal civil attire", the order said. (ANI)