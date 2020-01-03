Army Chief calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Newly appointed army chief, General MM Naravane, on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," stated a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan's official Twitter account.



General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. (ANI)