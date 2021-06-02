Army chief Gen Naravane reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday during his two-day visit to the union territory.



On arrival in Srinagar, the Army Chief, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation and the measures being taken to identify and target the over-ground workers (OGWs)'s network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks.

Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed, informed an official release.

While interacting with troops, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic. He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively.

Later, the COAS was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.

The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the Civil Administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other Security agencies in projecting a 'whole of Government' approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT.

In the evening, the COAS called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and discussed the emerging challenges and road map for long-term peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG appreciated the role played by the Indian Army in restoring and preserving peace in the UT and providing aid to the civil authorities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceasefire between the armies of India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) would be entering the 100th day on Thursday. (ANI)

