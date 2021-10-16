Army Chief General Naravane calls on Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army informed that views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged."General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #SriLankaNavy & interacted with Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne Commander #SriLankaNavy & other senior officers of #SriLankaNavy. Views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged," Indian Army wrote in a tweet.Earlier on Thursday, Naravane met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed enhancing existing defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)