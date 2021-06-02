Army Chief in Kashmir to take stock of security situation along LoC

He will alo review counter-terror operations in Kashmir during his two-day visit to the Valley on Wednesday.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane reached Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit on Wednesday to review the operational preparedness of the force along Line of Control (LoC).

The 15 Corps Commander, Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, and his team will brief General Naravane about the operational preparedness along the LoC and counter-terror operations in the valley.

The visit comes after General Naravane reviewed operational preparedness of the force along the borders with China in Arunachal Pradesh region.

Naravane went to Dimapur in Nagaland on May 20 on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the northern borders of Arunachal Pradesh and the security situation in the hinterland of the Northeast region.

The Army chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the northern borders, the Indian Army had stated.

He had complimented all the ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep a watch on the activities along the Line of Actual Control with China.

Earlier in May, General Naravane had visited the forward areas of the Jammu division and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control with Pakistan and in the hinterland during his two-day visit to the region.

General Naravane went to Nagrota-based 16 Corps -- White Knight Corps -- on May 11 and visited the forward areas including Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera in the Jammu region.

He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi. The army chief was briefed regarding the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, Covid management and the assistance provided to the army veterans and the people of the region in the fight against the pandemic.

