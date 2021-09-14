Army chief meets pvt defence manufacturers during Mumbai visit

General Naravane interacted with business heads of Mahindra Defence, Adani Group, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Group. He complimented the business houses for stellar contributions towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India) and capability enhancement of the Army.

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited important Army and Naval installations at Mumbai for two days and reviewed the operational preparedness. He also met Indian private players engaged in defence manufacturing.

On September 13, 2021, the Army Chief visited Headquarters of Western Naval Command where he reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour and interacted with Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command.

He also visited 'INS Teg', a Missile Frigate affiliated with the 'Sikh Light Infantry Regiment'. In the evening, the General Naravane called on Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, and discussed issues of mutual interest including welfare and resettlement of Veterans in the State.

On September 14, 2021, he visited the Headquarters of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area and different administrative echelons located in Mumbai.

Lt Gen S.K. Prashar, GOC briefed him on the functioning of the Area HQ and their contributions in various humanitarian assistance during Covid-19 and flood relief operations this year.

The Army Chief appreciated the various welfare initiatives and projects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troops, their families and veterans by the Area HQ.

Last week, General Naravane visited Headquarters of Western Command at Chandimandir and reviewed operational preparedness.

The Army Chief was updated on various operational and training related issues by Lieutenant General R.P. Singh, Army Commander, Western Command.

Since Independence, Western Command was instrumental in effectively blunting the Pakistan aggression in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and subsequently carrying the battle into enemy territory.

General Naravane addressed officers of the Western Command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army.

